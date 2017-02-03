ODOT Proposes Lowering Speed Limit On I-670

Motorists could soon see lower speed limits on I-670.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says a proposal in the state budget would lower the speed limit to help move more drivers through the rush hour bottleneck. ODOT would also open the inside shoulder to traffic during rush hours to allow more vehicles on the highway. Meanwhile, The American Transportation Research Institute says the I-71/70 split in downtown Columbus is one of the 100 most congested highways in the country, partially because of heavy traffic during the afternoon rush hour. The study was collected from the GPS data of trucks nationwide.