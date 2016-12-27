WCBE

ODRC Made Millions Selling Off Farm Equipment, Livestock

By 1 hour ago

Credit ODRC

State records show the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction made 4.5 million dollars from selling cattle and equipment after shutting down its prison-farm system.

That amount does not include the 12 thousand acres of state-owned farmland that has yet to be sold or leased. The department isn't looking at whether taxpayers got a good deal. The union representing state prison employees says the state didn't get its money's worth. Department director Gary Mohr says preparing inmates for farm jobs is outdated and farmlands are often used to smuggle contraband into prisons.

Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction
Prison fees
Ohio Civil Service Employees Association

