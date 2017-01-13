ODRC Trying To Get Drug That Could Reverse Lethal Injection Process If Necessary

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction is trying to obtain a drug that could reverse the lethal injection process if needed.

Department director Gary Mohr says a request to use the drug would come if executioners weren't confident the first of three drugs would render a prisoner unconscious. Mohr said in federal court testimony he would inform Governor John Kasich and ask for a reprieve at that point. Flumazenil is used to reverse the effects of midazolam, when that drug causes reactions in patients.