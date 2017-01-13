WCBE

ODRC Trying To Get Drug That Could Reverse Lethal Injection Process If Necessary

Gary Mohr
Credit State of Ohio

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction is trying to obtain a drug that could reverse the lethal injection process if needed.

Department director Gary Mohr says a request to use the drug would come if executioners weren't confident the first of three drugs would render a prisoner unconscious. Mohr said in federal court testimony he would inform Governor John Kasich and ask for a reprieve at that point. Flumazenil is used to reverse the effects of midazolam, when that drug causes reactions in patients.

Midazolam
lethal injection drugs
lethal injection
Gary Mohr
Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction
Ohio Governor John Kasich
Flumazenil

