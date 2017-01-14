WCBE

Officers Involved In Tamir Rice Shooting Will Face Internal Discipline

Tamir Rice
Cleveland officials say internal disciplinary charges have been brought against two caucasian police officers involved in the 2014 killing a 12-year-old African-American boy playing with a pellet gun outside a recreation center.

Police Chief Calvin Williams says disciplinary charges recommended against Officers Timothy Loehmann and Frank Garmback were sent to the city's safety director. The director will determine what action might be taken regarding disciplinary charges city officials didn't specify. Disciplinary hearings will be held. Loehmann shot Tamir Rice in 2014 within seconds of a cruiser driven by Garmback skidding to a stop. The killing was part of a national outcry about police treatment of minorities. The Cleveland police union says Loehmann "did nothing wrong that day" and Garmback's car "slid in the ice and mud well beyond what he intended."

