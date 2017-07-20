Officials Release Local Tourism Figures For First Half Of 2017 By Mike Foley • 11 minutes ago TweetShareGoogle+Email Experience Columbus and the Greater Columbus Sports Commission have released their mid-year report showing travel and tourism continued to grow during the first half of 2017. Mike Foley has more. Listen Listening... / 1:15 Tags: Experience ColumbusGreater Columbus Sports CommissionTourismVisitor SpendingTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Local Officials To Use JD Power Ranking To Further Boost Tourism By Mike Foley • Jan 20, 2017 In a recent study, marketing and research firm J.D. Power ranked Columbus as "Highest in Visitor Satisfaction in the Midwest." Officials Release Local Tourism Figures For 2015 By Mike Foley & Jim Letizia • Aug 25, 2016 Columbus' tourism bureau says 39.3 million visitors spent a day or more in the city last year, resulting in an overall economic impact of 9.7 billion dollars. Council Approves Money For Tourism, The Arts And Refuse Disposal By Jim Letizia • Mar 15, 2016 columbus.gov Columbus City Council last night approved 16 million dollars in contracts to expand the arts and tourism. Columbus Recruiting Indiana Businesses Upset With "Religious Freedom" Law By Jim Letizia • Mar 31, 2015 Columbus city and tourism officials want to take advantage of the corporate community's outrage over Indiana's so-called "religious freedom" law. Tourism Bureau Marketing Columbus In Chicago, D.C. By Jim Letizia • Jun 20, 2014 Columbus tourism officials are marketing the city as more than a place to visit.