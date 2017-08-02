WCBE

Ohio Auto Insurance Rates Are Rising

Auto insurance rates are on the rise in Ohio and around the country due to more claims and higher costs associated with those claims.

The Ohio chapter of Triple-A notes recent claims costs have risen 13 percent, with rates increasing by an average of 7 percent. Spokesperson Kimberly Schwind says there are three main factors for the increased frequency and severity of claims.

Schwind says there are several things consumers can do to offset the rising rates, beginning with inquiring about possible discounts.

Schwind also encourages consumers to shop around to find more competitive rates and a plan that better fits their needs.

