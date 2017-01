The Inter-University Council of Ohio, which represents the state's public universities, is seeking a funding increase in the next two-year state budget totaling nine percent.

The group has also asked for a 10 percent increase to help low-income students, and wants universities to have the option to raise tuition this school year. A statewide tuition freeze is currently in effect. State officials say "major" program expansions in the budget are unlikely due to lower-than-projected tax revenues.