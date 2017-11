The Ohio Department of Commerce's Division of Liquor Control is conducting a lottery to give residents a chance to buy a bottle of a rare Kentucky bourbon.

Officials say through November 17, residents age 21 and older may enter for an opportunity to buy a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle. Residents can obtain tickets by visiting any of the state's 465 Contract Liquor Agencies. Once they have the tickets, residents must enter the lottery online.