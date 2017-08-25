Ohio Ending Plans To Move Its Death Row To Another Prison

Ohio is ending its plan to move death row for the third time in a little over a decade.



Prison officials said Friday that death row won't be moving to Toledo and instead will stay put at its Chillicothe prison in southern Ohio. The death row move announced last October had been expected to happen before the end of 2016. But the prison department now says that a change in inmate population strategies makes the move unnecessary. The department's operations director says the Toledo prison instead will become a maximum-security facility and hold higher-security inmates who require more supervision. Ed Voorhies says the prison already has added more guards to deal with the additional higher-security inmates.