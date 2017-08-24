WCBE

Ohio Energy Firm Says Trump Broke His Promise Concerning Coal-Fired Power Plants

By 1 hour ago

Credit whitehouse.gov

The Trump administration has rejected a coal industry push to issue a rarely used emergency order protecting coal-fired power plants.

One executive says the decision breaks a personal promise from the president. Trump had committed to the measure in private conversations with executives Ohio-based firms Murray Energy and FirstEnergy after public events in July and early August, according to letters obtained by The Associated Press. Companies were seeking relief for plants they say are overburdened by environmental regulations and market stresses. The Energy Department decided the order is unnecessary, and the White House agrees.  The decision highlights a pattern emerging in the Trump administration: The president's bold declarations - both public and private - are not always carried through to implementation.

Tags: 
FirstEnergy
Murray Energy
Coal-fired Power Plant
President Trump
U.S. Department of Energy

Related Content

AP Review Shows Ohio GOP Benfits From Coal Industry Donations

By & Associated Press Aug 27, 2013

Coal interests that a veteran Ohio environmental regulator says contributed to his forced resignation have donated 50 thousand dollars to Republican Governor John Kasich since he took office.

Advocates Debate Coal Industry’s Possible Influence On Ohio EPA

By Aug 20, 2013

A top environmental watchdog for the state says pressure from the coal industry played a role in his resignation.

AEP Defends Latest Rate Hike Proposal

By Apr 21, 2017
AEP webcast

Columbus-based American Electric Power is defending its proposal to raise customer rates.

AEP Proposes Another Rate Hike

By Apr 19, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

State energy regulators are considering a new plan from Columbus-based American Electric Power that would allow the utility to increase rates for customers.

Explosion At Aberdeen Power Plant Injures Six; Forces Evacuation

By Jan 10, 2017
wlwt.com

The operator of a southern Ohio power station says six people were injured in an explosion at the coal-fired plant.   

PUCO Approves Utilities Plan To Raise Rates To Subsidize Older Plants

By Karen Kasler (Ohio Public Radio) Mar 31, 2016

State regulators have approved a pair of deals that allow FirstEnergy and AEP to impose multi-billion dollar rate increases on electricity customers to subsidize some older coal-fired and nuclear power plants.

Some Clean Energy Groups Campaigning Against Power Purchase Agreements

By Feb 19, 2016

Alternative energy supporters have organized a campaign against two proposed agreements that they call coal-plant bailouts.

A Look At Proposed Power Purchase Agreements In Ohio

By Jan 7, 2016
Ohio Citizen Action

Utilities, energy officials and environmental advocates are debating a proposal that would set the stage for the future of energy in Ohio.

Group files campaign complaint over coal company

By Oct 8, 2012

A liberal policy group says it has filed a second complaint with the Federal Election commission over the political activities of an eastern Ohio mining company.

Romney Ad Subject Of FEC Complaint

By Sep 25, 2012

A progressive group has filed a complaint with the Federal Elections Commission over tv ads from Republican Presidential candidate Mitt Romney's campaign.

Kasich Likely Won't Support Bailout Of FirstEnergy's Nuclear Power Plants

By & Aug 22, 2017
State of Ohio

Ohio Governor John Kasich says he can't see supporting a proposed bailout of Akron-based FirstEnergy's two nuclear plants that's now stalled in the state Legislature.

PUCO Rejects Appeals Of FirstEnergy Rate Hike Plan

By Aug 21, 2017

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio has rejected appeals of an earlier decision allowing Akron-based FirstEnergy to raise customer rates for three years to improve its electricity distribution grid.

FirstEnergy Considering Appeal Of Civil Judgement Awarded To Local Woman

By Jul 5, 2017

Akron-based FirstEnergy is considering appealing a judgment against the utility in a civil lawsuit. 

Nuclear Plant Bailout Bill Stalls In Legislative Committee

By Jun 11, 2017
shutterstock.com

A proposed bailout of Akron-based FirstEnergy's two Ohio nuclear power plants appears to be stalled in the state Legislature.