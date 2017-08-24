Ohio Energy Firm Says Trump Broke His Promise Concerning Coal-Fired Power Plants

The Trump administration has rejected a coal industry push to issue a rarely used emergency order protecting coal-fired power plants.

One executive says the decision breaks a personal promise from the president. Trump had committed to the measure in private conversations with executives Ohio-based firms Murray Energy and FirstEnergy after public events in July and early August, according to letters obtained by The Associated Press. Companies were seeking relief for plants they say are overburdened by environmental regulations and market stresses. The Energy Department decided the order is unnecessary, and the White House agrees. The decision highlights a pattern emerging in the Trump administration: The president's bold declarations - both public and private - are not always carried through to implementation.