Ohio EPA Wins Fight With Feds Over Sediment Dredging

Ohio environmental regulators have won another court ruling in a long-running dispute over dredging Cleveland's harbor.

A federal judge ruled Friday that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers must pay the past costs of dumping sediment from the Cuyahoga River into contaminant areas along Lake Erie. The Corps and the Ohio EPA have been fighting about where the sediment from Cleveland's harbor may be disposed of and who pays for it. The Corps says the sediment isn't toxic and can be dumped in the lake, but the state argues the sediment is polluted and should go into a containment dike. Dredging last year on the shipping channel didn't begin until November because of the dispute. The Corps has declined to comment on the ruling.