Ohio Growing Less Wheat This Year

Ohio farmers are following a national trend by planting the fewest acres of wheat in state history,

But the federal government estimates they are expected to plant a record amount of soybeans this year. 470 thousand acres of wheat have been planted in Ohio this year, less than half the acreage planted eight years ago. Changes in food trends and foreign competition are to blame. Wheat prices are at 10-year lows after peaking in 2008. Ohio farmers are expected to plant 5 million acres of soybeans this year.