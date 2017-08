Ohio ranks third in the nation in the most jobs that were cut last month, according to the firm Challenger, Gray and Christmas.

Spokesperson Andrew Challenger says Ohio lost more than 18-hundred jobs last month, bringing the state's total for the year to just nearly 22-thousand-600. Challenger blames retailers who are cutting costs and closing stores.

Challenger says California and Texas led the nation in job cuts last month, with Indiana and New York rounding out the top five.