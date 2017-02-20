WCBE

Ohio Homeowners High On List Of Underwater Mortgages

By Jim Letizia 9 minutes ago

Four Ohio cities are in the top five for the greatest number of seriously underwater home mortgages, according to a recent report by a real estate information service. Jim Letizia reports.  

The report by Attom Data Solutions, formerly known as RealtyTrac, shows home owners in Cleveland, Akron, Dayton and Toledo owed at least 25 percent more on their mortgage than their home's estimated value at the end of last year. Las Vegas leads U.S. cities with 23 percent of underwater homes. 13 percent of central Ohio home owners are seriously underwater, far below the 30 percent rate the firm reported in 2013. Overall, 16 percent of Ohio home owners and 10 percent in the U.S. are underwater. The firm says underwater Ohio homeowners are holding down the number of homes on the market. A high percentage are waiting until they are no longer underwater or in a better position to sell, which is contributing to the shortage of inventory. The firm expects the trend to continue through at least the end of the year. 

Tags: 
underwater mortgage
Foreclosures
RealtyTrac

Related Content

Feds Extend Home Refinancing Deadline

By Sep 28, 2016
fhfa.gov

The federal government has extended the deadline for Ohio homeowners to apply for a home refinancing program designed to help those hurt by the foreclosure crisis.

Critics Say Focus On Demolition Cost Ohio Federal Funds For Foreclosure Prevention

By Apr 20, 2016

Ohio is receiving an additional 94 million dollar to help demolish blighted homes and prevent foreclosures, but some say it missed out on more funding because of an issue with the state's application.

Home Repossessions Up In September

By Oct 15, 2015

Home repossessions rose in Ohio and the U.S. in September.

Foreclosures Down In Central Ohio, Nation In First Six Months Of 2015

By Jul 17, 2015

The listing service RealtyTrac says there were nearly 49 hundred foreclosure related documents filed in the first half of the year in central Ohio, down 16 percent from the same period in 2014.