Ohio House Approves Food Stamp Fraud Crackdown

By 1 hour ago

Credit Ohio Department of Job and Family Services

The Ohio House has approved two bills requiring more checks for those who administer  food stamp programs.

They considered requiring photos on electronic benefit cards and checks on recipients for other sources of income. Ohio Public Radio's Karen Kasler explains.

Republican Tim Schaffer of Lancaster said retailers would be asked to report suspicious transactions with cards bearing photos of food stamp recipients. He says Ohio loses $26 million a year to that kind of fraud.

“This bill will feed those in need, not drug dealers.”

 

But Democrat Kent Smith of Euclid said enforcement would be a problem for retailers, and also pointed to the state’s analysis of the cost and benefit of the bill.

 

“Annual estimated savings – zero dollars.”

 

That bill passed, along with one that would require state agencies to check SNAP and Medicaid recipients four times a year for immigration status, lottery winnings and other income and benefits from other states.

