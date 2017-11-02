Ohio House Passes Bill To Ban Abortion Following Down Diagnosis

The Ohio House has put the state a step closer to becoming the third in the nation to pass a ban on abortions after Down Syndrome diagnosis.

Ohio Public Radio's Jo Ingles reports.

Republican Representative Derek Merrin said allowing a diagnosis of Down Syndrome to be used as a reason for abortion is tantamount to discrimination.

“Unborn children are human beings that do exist and those with Down Syndrome are no exception.”

But the lawmakers who oppose this bill said it is unconstitutional and could damage the doctor-patient relationship, and that it sends a bad message to people who have other disabilities. The bill passed pretty much along party lines with majority Republicans voting for it, and most Democrats voting against it. The bill now goes to the Senate.