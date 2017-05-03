WCBE

Ohio House Republicans Cut Funding For Foodbanks

By 15 minutes ago

Lisa Hamler Fugitt
The leader of the Ohio Association of Foodbanks says funding to fight hunger is cut under the House budget plan.

Lisa Hamler Fugitt says the House did the unthinkable and cut foodbank funding by one million dollars.

 

“Cutting funding for Ohio’s foodbanks for the first time in two decades, taking 5.5 million pounds of food out of our network. It is a slap in the face to 3300 hunger relief organizations throughout the state who work tirelessly day in and day out to feed our needy friends and neighbors as well as our Ohio farmers who work hard to provide this food.”

 

Hamler Fugitt says she’s not sure why the cuts were made or who was responsible for them. She says she’ll be working to get the Senate to restore the funding.

