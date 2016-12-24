WCBE

Ohio House Tentatively Schedules Sessions For Possible Veto Overrides

Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger
The Ohio House has tentatively scheduled session dates next week to consider overriding one or more vetoes by Governor John Kasich.

The Wednesday and Thursday sessions scheduled by Republican Speaker Cliff Rosenberger come as the Legislature awaits decisions on a slew of bills sent to the Republican governor during its lame duck session. Kasich faces a Tuesday deadline. The governor is widely expected to veto a bill that would make Ohio's renewable energy targets *optional* for three years. Kasich supported a compromise that had frozen the mandates for use of solar, wind and other alternative energy while lawmakers studied the matter. The governor has said he'd veto an extension of the freeze.
 

