WCBE

Ohio House Wants To Give Farmers A Property Tax Cut

By 18 minutes ago

Credit acre.bid

State lawmakers are considering giving farmers a real estate tax break.

They say taxes are rising even though crop prices  are far below those of recent years. A proposal in the Ohio House version of the state budget bill changes how authorities determine the value of agricultural land. It would shift to using U.S. Department of Agriculture data that reflects the land's farming value. The County Commissioners Association of Ohio says the measure would lead to a loss of money for local governments.

Tags: 
state budget
State Budget Proposal
Ohio Tax Revenues
U.S. Department of Agriculture
County Commissioners Association of Ohio
tax cuts

Related Content

State Tax Revenue Collections Were Down In April

By May 4, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

For the ninth time in the last ten months, state tax revenues in April came in below estimates.

State Tax Revenues Remain Below Projections

By Mar 9, 2017

For the third time in four months, state tax revenues have fallen short of projections.

Republican Legislative Leaders Balking At Kasich Tax Cut Plan

By Apr 12, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

Governor John Kasich has cut income taxes in all three of his state budgets, and has proposed a 17 percent cut in his final plan.

Anchor Hocking Parent Gets Tax Break To Move To Columbus

By May 2, 2017
theoneidagroup.com

Columbus City Council last night approved giving the parent of Anchor Hocking a tax break to move its headquarters from Lancaster.

Ohio's Brown To Oppose Trump's Corporate Tax Cut

By Apr 26, 2017
wksu.org

Democratic U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio says his constituents will support his opposition to President Trump's corporate tax cut proposal. 

Council Approves Business Relocation Tax Break, Money For Riverside-Bradley Project

By Apr 18, 2017
bizjournals.com

Columbus City Council last night approved a 6-year, 65 percent income tax break for a health care I-T company to move from Dublin to Columbus. 

Redevelopment Plan Chosen For North Market

By Apr 12, 2017
Foley

Columbus officials have announced redevelopment plans for the North Market. 

Columbus Renews Recycling Contract At Much Higher Cost

By Mar 14, 2017
pinterest.com

Columbus City Council last night approved a contract with Rumpke to collect recyclables and yard waste over the next five years.

Ohio House Republicans Cut Funding For Foodbanks

By May 3, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

The leader of the Ohio Association of Foodbanks says funding to fight hunger is cut under the House budget plan.

Ohio House Approves Amended State Budget Plan

By & May 3, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

The Ohio House has approved its version of Governor John Kasich's two-year state budget plan.

Ohio House Republicans Preparing To Severely Limit Kasich's Medicaid Expansion

By Apr 29, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

A proposal to freeze enrollment under Ohio's Medicaid expansion is gaining traction as a way to get conservative support for the next two-year state budget proposal.

Ohio House Wants To Include Work Requirements For Medicaid

By Apr 27, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

The Ohio House's state budget proposal includes a new work requirement for the 700 thousand people enrolled in Medicaid.