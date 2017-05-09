Ohio House Wants To Limit Local Efforts To Regulate Lead Paint Hazards

A proposal in the Ohio House version of the two-year state budget bill would give the state power to regulate lead paint violations, limiting local involvement.

The provision would limit cities to actions allowed by the state, which involve performing an environmental investigation of a building after a child has been poisoned. The plan is backed by the Ohio Association of Realtors which fears complications from a variety of rules across Ohio. Cities such as Columbus, Toledo and Cleveland tackled lead enforcement through local housing laws because federal and state laws weren't working.