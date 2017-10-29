Ohio Landfill Fire Now Under Control

Officials say air quality tests conducted at the former Arco Recycling facility in East Cleveland that caught fire early Saturday show no health concerns for nearby residents.

Firefighters from several communities needed several hours to get the fire under control. Officials issued a statement saying as a precaution they sent staff to install air quality monitoring equipment at the site and in the surrounding community. They say the results showed no cause for concern. Residents have repeatedly expressed concerns about the landfill since it first opened. The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency ordered the facility shut down in January of this year. Arco, which has stopped taking waste at the site, appealed to the Ohio Environmental Review Appeals Commission, where it is pending.The city has been working with the EPA and the Cuyahoga County Board of Health to oversee the cleanup and removal of material from the landfill. The Ohio EPA has allocated more than 6 million dollars for the work.