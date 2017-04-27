WCBE

Ohio Lawmakers Kill Kasich's Teacher Internship Proposal

Ohio Governor John Kasich
Ohio lawmakers have scrapped the portion of Governor John Kasich's two-year state budget proposal requiring teachers to spend time shadowing business leaders to renew their licenses.

Kasich has been adamant about his plan, pushing it in his State of the State speech earlier this month.

“I want to make sure that our teachers, when they go for their re-license, that they spend a few days working in a business, learning about the work force needs of a community.”

It isn’t a surprise that the teacher externship, as it was often called, is not in the House version of the budget, given the comments House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger and Senate president Larry Obhof made about it, including at the State of the State speech.

House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger “I’ve been pretty clear where I stand on this so….”

Senate President Larry Obhof “I’ve been pretty clear where I stand on it too.”

Teachers unions had opposed the idea as well.

