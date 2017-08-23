Ohio Mayors Want State To Do More To Fight Opioid Crisis

An organization representing Ohio's large-city mayors wants Governor John Kasich to establish an emergency operations center to coordinate the state's response to the opioid crisis.

The Ohio Mayors Alliance has suggested seven potential improvements. Those include establishing a joint operations center similar to what might appear during a disease outbreak; streamlining the "upward flow" of information from cities to the state; and coordinating the sharing of crisis resources among local jurisdictions. The mayors also asked Kasich to review all available federal government and philanthropic funding sources and state Medicaid protocols and set up a charity for accepting private-sector donations.