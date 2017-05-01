WCBE

Ohio Now Sixth In U.S. In Natural Gas Production

By 22 minutes ago

Credit wikipedia

Ohio has overtaken West Virginia to become the sixth-largest natural gas producer in the U.S. after a boost in production last year.

The Energy Information Administration says companies in Ohio produced about 1.5 trillion cubic feet of gas last year. That's compared with 1 trillion in 2015. Ohio production benefited from new pipelines and top producing wells. Most Ohio gas comes from the Utica and Marcellus shale formations. That growth has occurred while many energy businesses have suffered because of low gas and oil prices. A Belmont County Port Authority official predicts 2017 production will be even higher than last year. The U.S. overall produced about 450 billion fewer cubic feet of natural gas in 2016 than the previous year.

Tags: 
Natural Gas
Fracking
U.S. Energy Information Administration

Related Content

Natural Gas On Pace To Replace Coal For Generating Ohio Electricity

By Apr 19, 2017
power-eng.com

The increase in construction of natural gas power plants in Ohio is putting the industry on track to replace coal as the dominant source of electricity in the state.

Chu Shares Vision Of Energy’s Future In Ohio

By & Andy Chow Sep 18, 2013

A large group of energy insiders gathered in Columbus to learn more about the advances in natural gas. The keynote speaker was former U.S. energy secretary Steven Chu.

State Says Gas Pipeline Builder Spilled Mud In Two Ohio Counties

By Apr 21, 2017
roverpipelinefacts.com

The Texas company building a high-pressure natural gas pipeline in Ohio has been issued violation notices by the state EPA for spilling drilling mud in separate wetlands.

Anti-Fracking Measure Won't Be On This Year's Columbus Ballot

By Mar 24, 2017

The Franklin County Board of Elections says an environmental group that wanted to put a fracking ban onto the Columbus ballot this fall failed to gather enough valid petition signatures.

Study Shows Many Ohio Water Systems Located Near Fracking Wells

By Mar 16, 2017

A new study shows public water systems serving 61 thousand Ohioans are located within one mile of fracking wells or fracking waste disposal wells.