WCBE

Ohio Saw Slight Decline In Joblessness Last Month

By 28 seconds ago

Ohio's unemployment rate for October is 5.1 percent, down two-tenths of a point from September and still above the national rate. 

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services says there were 296 thousand unemployed Ohioans last month, down 9 thousand from September. Non-farm payrolls increased by 43 hundred in October to a revised figure of nearly 5.6 million. The U.S. unemployment rate for October was 4.1 percent. Ohio gained jobs in the manufacturing sector. Ohio lost jobs in the educational and health services, leisure and hospitality, and financial sectors last month. 

Tags: 
Unemployment
Ohio Department of Job and Family Services

Related Content

State Jobless Rate Dipped In September

By Oct 21, 2017

Ohio's unemployment rate dipped slightly in September from the previous month and remains higher than the U.S. rate, which fell in September.

Study: Ohio In Top Three States For Job Losses This Year

By Oct 9, 2017
computerworlduk.com

Ohio has the third-highest number of job losses of any state so far this year, according to an analysis by the executive firm Challenger, Gray and Christmas. 

State Jobless Rate For August Up Slightly From July

By Sep 15, 2017

Ohio's unemployment rate for August was 5.4 percent, an increase of two-tenths of a point from July.

Ohio Think Tank Says Conditions For Workers Have Room For Improvement

By Sep 5, 2017
twitter

An annual review of working conditions in Ohio by the progressive-leaning think tank Policy Matters Ohio shows signs of improvement in some areas, but problems remain.

State Saw Increase In Unemployment In July

By Aug 18, 2017

Ohio's unemployment rate for July is 5.2 percent, up two-tenths of a point from June.

More Ohioans Were Jobless In June

By Jul 21, 2017

Ohio's unemployment rate for June is 5 percent, up one-tenth of a point from May.