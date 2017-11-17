Ohio Saw Slight Decline In Joblessness Last Month

Ohio's unemployment rate for October is 5.1 percent, down two-tenths of a point from September and still above the national rate.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services says there were 296 thousand unemployed Ohioans last month, down 9 thousand from September. Non-farm payrolls increased by 43 hundred in October to a revised figure of nearly 5.6 million. The U.S. unemployment rate for October was 4.1 percent. Ohio gained jobs in the manufacturing sector. Ohio lost jobs in the educational and health services, leisure and hospitality, and financial sectors last month.