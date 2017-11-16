WCBE

Ohio Senate Approves Bill To Ban Abortion Following Down Diagnosis

By & 8 minutes ago

The Ohio Senate has approved a measure banning abortions based on a diagnosis of Down Syndrome.

The House and Senate must now reconcile their versions of the measure. More from Ohio Public Radio's Karen Kasler.

Republican Frank LaRose of Hudson explained why he sponsored the Senate version of the ban.

 

“Do we want in the state of Ohio to have people making a decision that someone is less valuable because of a chromosomal disorder that they have?”

 

But Republican Matt Dolan of Chagrin Falls joined the nine Democrats in voting against it, saying he’s worried whether it will hold up in court, and about encouraging silence about Down syndrome.

 

“I fear that we will have more abortions, which is not the impact of this bill. Constitutionally, I have questions.”

 

The House passed a Down Syndrome abortion ban two weeks ago. So one measure will have to be chosen to be presented to Governor John Kasich, who said two years ago he would sign such a ban.

Tags: 
Down Syndrome
Abortion

Related Content

Ohio House Passes Bill To Ban Abortion Following Down Diagnosis

By Nov 2, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

The Ohio House has put the state a step closer to becoming the third in the nation to pass a ban on abortions after a Down Syndrome diagnosis.

Statehouse Committee Passes Bill To Ban Abortion Following Down Diagnosis

By Oct 25, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

An Ohio House committee has passed a bill that would make the state the third in the country to ban abortion after a Down Syndrome diagnosis.

Dems Again Vow To Fight More Restrictive Abortion Laws

By Oct 1, 2015
Associated Press

Democrats and abortion rights groups say they will fight the Republican controlled Ohio legislature over pending bills that would further restrict abortions.

Abortion Provider Asks Ohio Supreme Court For Standing To Sue State

By Sep 26, 2017

For the second time in a month, the Ohio Supreme Court Tuesday heard a case involving an abortion provider.

SUPCO Hears Arguments On Closing Toledo's Last Abortion Clinic

By Sep 13, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

The Ohio Supreme Court yesterday heard arguments about whether to keep Toledo's only abortion clinic open.

SUPCO Justice Won't Recuse Herself From Case That Got Her In Ethical Trouble

By Aug 22, 2017
supremecourt.ohio.gov

The Republican Ohio Supreme Court justice challenged for accepting an invitation to speak to a Toledo anti-abortion group after the Court agreed to hear an appeal involving an abortion clinic has declined to recuse herself from the case.

Number Of Ohio Abortions Declined Again Last Year

By Oct 3, 2017
Ohio Department of Health

The Ohio Department of Health says the number of abortions performed in 2016 declined for the fourth consecutive year.