Ohio Senate Overrides Six Kasich Vetoes

The Republican-controlled Ohio Senate has overridden six of Republican Governor John Kasich's 11 vetoes of line items in the two year state budget bill while stopping short of reversing his decision to veto a tax hike the administration had called "unsustainable."

Senators voted Tuesday to restore budget provisions giving legislators additional control over future Medicaid spending and imposing additional requirements on some program recipients. They weren't able to take up Kasich's veto protecting Ohio's Medicaid expansion under the federal Affordable Care Act, because the House didn't act on it. Senators delayed action on five House-approved veto overrides, perhaps indefinitely. One would have restored a tax increase on health insurers aimed at helping counties and regional bus services. Anti-tax activist Grover Norquist wrote senators that his Washington-based Americans for Tax Reform would be "educating" constituents if they supported it.

