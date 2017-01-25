Ohio Township Official Criticizes Women's Rights March On Social Media

West Chester Township fiscal officer Bruce Jones is facing criticism for his social med post regarding last weekend's march in Washington in support of women's rights.

Jones' post reads in part"They're jaded, broken people with varying degrees of mental illness." Later in the post, Jones mentions sacrifices of military members "so you could have affirmative action." The Butler County Democratic Party released a statement yesterday saying Jones' comments were not acceptable. Jones says he didn't do anything wrong. The post caused enough controversy that Jones' employer, Coldwell Banker West Shell, chose to "disassociate" from him.