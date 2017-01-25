WCBE

Ohio Township Official Criticizes Women's Rights March On Social Media

By 40 minutes ago

Bruce Jones
Credit westchesteroh.org

West Chester Township fiscal officer Bruce Jones is facing criticism for his social med post regarding last weekend's march in Washington in support of women's rights. 

Jones' post reads in part"They're jaded, broken people with varying degrees of mental illness." Later in the post, Jones mentions sacrifices of military members "so you could have affirmative action." The Butler County Democratic Party released a statement yesterday saying Jones' comments were not acceptable.  Jones says he didn't do anything wrong. The post caused enough controversy that Jones' employer, Coldwell Banker West Shell, chose to "disassociate" from him.

Tags: 
Bruce Jones
West Chester Township
Coldwell Banker West Shell
Women's March on Washington
Butler County Democratic Party

Related Content

Preview Of Saturday's Women’s March In Washington

By Jan 20, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

A nationwide march for women’s rights will be held in Washington D.C. on Saturday. 

Women's Rights March Held In Columbus Ahead Of Planned March On Washington

By & Jan 16, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

A grassroots effort is underway to raise awareness of women's rights.