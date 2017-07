Following years of legal battles, a military veteran from Coshocton County can now keep the pet ducks he says helped relieve his post traumatic stress disorder and depression.

The West Lafayette Village Council granted Darin Welker a variance to an ordinance prohibiting farm animals in the village. Welker was convicted in 2014 for violating the ban. A state appeals court later upheld his conviction and the Ohio Supreme Court declined to hear his appeal.