Ohio, Wisconsin Leaders Joining Forces In Preparing For Trump Administration Changes

Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger (L) and Wisconsin Assemby Speaker Robin Vos
Credit Ohio Public Radio

Republican legislative leaders from Ohio and Wisconsin are joining forces as they prepare for changes in how the Trump administration deals with states.

Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger and Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos say they hope to enlist others in asserting the role of states in governing. Vos says the goal is to partner with the National Conference of State Legislatures, the national speakers group and governors to tackle issues including how states will need to react to the repeal of the Affordable Care Act and changes in how federal money is delivered to states. Ohio Public Radio's Karen Kasler reports.

Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger and Wisconsin Speaker Robin Vos say they’ll send a joint letter to US Speaker Paul Ryan about issues the federal government might be turning back to states, such as Medicaid. Vos notes governors have been active in speaking out.

 

“But I also want to make sure, as a Speaker, that the voices of state legislators who, I think, in many ways are closer to their districts and closer to some of the issues than a governor might be, are at the table and have that same opportunity.”

 

Rosenberger says lawmakers from Ohio and Wisconsin are also sharing ideas – for instance, on how to deal with aging and long-term care issues and with their states’ drug and opioid problems.

 

