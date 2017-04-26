Ohio's Brown To Oppose Trump's Corporate Tax Cut

Democratic U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio says his constituents will support his opposition to President Trump's corporate tax cut proposal.

Brown says voters have concerns more immediate than paying for a border wall.

The White House has been downplaying Trump's promise of cutting the corporate tax rate from 35 to 15 percent. Trump will outline what the White House calls tax reform principals today. Brown says he's willing to work with Trump, but he wants the president to focus more on helping working Americans.