WCBE

Ohio's Brown Says He Will Oppose Trump's AG Nominee

By 22 minutes ago

U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions
Credit timesdaily.com

Democratic U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio says he will oppose President-Elect Trump's choice for U.S. Attorney General.

Brown says in a statement Friday he met with Alabama Republican Senator Jeff Sessions on Wednesday. He says they discussed Sessions' positions on civil rights issues and his plans for the Justice Department. The second-term senator says he has "serious concerns" about Sessions' civil rights record. He says he also pressed Sessions about the need to improve police-community relations and the need for the Justice Department to fully support the consent decree for Cleveland police reforms. Sessions was denied a federal judgeship in 1986. But the early Trump presidential campaign backer is expected to have support from Republicans controlling the Senate and its Judiciary Committee.

Tags: 
Jeff Sessions
U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown
U.S. Attorney General

Related Content

Civil Rights Activists Arrested For Protest Over Jeff Sessions As Attorney General

By Jan 4, 2017

Several civil rights activists were arrested Tuesday night for staging a sit-in at Sen. Jeff Sessions' office in Mobile, Ala., to protest his nomination as U.S. attorney general.

The sit-in was staged by the NAACP and portions were broadcast live online. The NAACP has sharply criticized Sessions' record on civil rights, voting rights and criminal justice reform.

Is Sessions, Trump's Attorney General Pick, Trying to Paper Over His Record?

By Dec 13, 2016

His Republican colleagues on Capitol Hill are hoping to advance Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions' nomination to serve as U.S. attorney general at warp speed. Leaders at the Senate Judiciary Committee have already announced that confirmation hearings for the nation's next top law enforcement officer will begin Jan. 10, well before Donald Trump's inauguration.

But Democrats and civil rights advocates are signaling that the path for Sessions may not be as rapid, or as smooth, as Republicans would like.

What Influence Could An Attorney General Jeff Sessions Have?

By editor Nov 20, 2016

Copyright 2016 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Sen. Jeff Sessions Shares Donald Trump's Hardline View On Immigration

By Jul 14, 2016

Copyright 2016 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

Sen. Jeff Sessions: Loyal To Trump, Defined By Race And Immigration

By Jul 14, 2016

A lot has been said about the difficulty Donald Trump has had getting the Republican establishment behind him. But one man has always backed him in the Senate: Republican Jeff Sessions of Alabama.

They're the odd couple of politics: a New York City tycoon and a guy from the deep South. One man is mild-mannered. The other, famous for bold exaggerations.

But Trump and Sessions are linked by their shared hard-line view on one central issue: immigration.

And Sessions too has had a controversial political career.

Trump Taps Anti-Immigration Hard-Liner Sen. Jeff Sessions For Attorney General

By editor Nov 19, 2016

Copyright 2016 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

Kasich Says Repealing ACA Could Harm Medicaid Expansion

By & 20 hours ago
youtube.com

Ohio's Governor and two U.S. Senators are weighing in on plans by Congressional Republicans and the incoming Trump administration to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Mandel To Again Run For U.S. Senate

By , & Dec 8, 2016
WCBE Files

Republican State Treasurer Josh Mandel says he'll again challenge Democratic U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown in 2018, setting up a rematch of the 2012 race if Mandel wins the primary.

Teachers Say Harsh Tone Of Presidential Campaign Is Affecting Kids

By Oct 11, 2016
wordwatchers.wordpress.com

Some teachers say the negative tone of the 2016 presidential campaign is beginning to take a toll on their students. 

Sherrod Brown Pushes Wage Theft Bill To Protect Low-Wage Workers

By Mar 16, 2016

Democratic U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohi is introducing legislation to help crack down on wage theft.

Ohio To Get $98M For Demolition, Foreclosure Prevention

By Feb 19, 2016

The U.S. Department of the Treasury has announced that Ohio will receive $98 million to demolish blighted structures and prevent people from losing their homes to foreclosure. 