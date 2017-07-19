Ohio's U.S. Senators Comment On Failure Of ACA Replacement Measure

President Trump has invited Senate Republicans to lunch at the White House after a GOP attempt to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act collapsed for a second time.

They will discuss how to proceed after the GOP lacked the votes to pass legislation criticized by some Republican Governors, including Ohio's John Kasich. Both of Ohio’s U.S. Senators say it’s possible to fix problems with the ACA. Republican Rob Portman says he’s concerned there are not enough insurers available. Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles reports.

While Portman says there might be enough votes for a repeal he says he can’t support that without a replacement, as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell suggested.

I would not support just having a repeal vote if that’s all that he is going to offer but I don’t think that’s what is going to happen.

Senator Sherrod Brown says he and some other Democrats would like to work with Portman and other Republicans to come up with a plan.

That would rein in abusive drug company practices, that would bring young healthy people into the insurance pool, which will help stabilize prices.

At least 50 votes would be needed for the Senate to move ahead with any vote on health care.