WCBE

Ohio's U.S. Senators Comment On Failure Of ACA Replacement Measure

By & 3 hours ago

U.S. Senators Rob Portman (L) and Sherrod Brown
Credit Ohio Public Radio

President Trump has invited Senate Republicans to lunch at the White House after a GOP attempt to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act collapsed for a second time.

They will discuss how to proceed after the GOP lacked the votes to pass legislation criticized by some Republican Governors, including Ohio's John Kasich. Both of Ohio’s U.S. Senators say it’s possible to fix problems with the ACA. Republican Rob Portman says he’s concerned there are not enough insurers available. Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles reports.

While Portman says there might be enough votes for a repeal he says he can’t support that without a replacement, as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell suggested.

 

I would not support just having a repeal vote if that’s all that he is going to offer but I don’t think that’s what is going to happen.

 

Senator  Sherrod Brown says he and some other Democrats would like to work with Portman and other Republicans to come up with a plan.

 

That would rein in abusive drug company practices, that would bring young healthy people into the insurance pool, which will help stabilize prices.

 

At least 50 votes would be needed for the Senate to move ahead with any vote on health care.

 

Tags: 
Affordable Care Act
U.S. Senator Rob Portman
U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown

Related Content

Brown Willing To Work With Senate Republicans On Health Care

By Jul 13, 2017
twitter.com

Republican U.S. Senators meet today to discuss the GOP’s latest bill repealing the Affordable Care Act.

Jacobs Responds To Complaints That Protestors Were Mistreaded By CDP

By Jul 12, 2017
Columbus Division of Police

Columbus Police Chief Kim Jacobs posted a video on social media Tuesday addressing the arrests last week at Republican U.S. Senator Rob Portman's Columbus office.

Delaying August Recess, Senate Republicans To Release Updated Health Care Bill

By Jul 11, 2017

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., plans to release an updated Republican health care bill on Thursday and is delaying the body's annual August recess by two weeks in an effort to generate momentum for the beleaguered legislation.

Taylor Makes Gubernatorial Bid Official

By Jul 8, 2017
wksu

Ohio Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor tried to differentiate herself Friday from the three other Republicans who are running for governor next year. 

Protestors Arrested At Portman's Columbus Office

By & Jul 8, 2017
politico.com

16 opponents of the U.S. Senate Republican health care were arrested Friday outside of the Columbus offices of Republican U.S. Senator Rob Portman of Ohio.