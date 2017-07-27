WCBE

Ohio's U.S. Senators Comment On Trump's Transgender Military Ban

By 34 minutes ago

U.S. Senators Rob Portman (L) and Sherrod Brown
Credit Ohio Public Radio

Both of Ohio's U.S. Senators have expressed surprise at President Trump's announcement that he will bar transgender people from serving in the military.

M.L. Schultze of member station WKSU in Kent reports.

Trump made his surprise declaration in a series of Twitter posts, saying the military can’t afford what he claimed are the “tremendous medical costs and disruption” that comes with transgender people.

 

Democrat Sherrod Brown called that ungrounded.

“I have deep respect of course and gratitude for anyone who volunteers to serve in our military and we should not turn anyone away who volunteers to serve our country. The president’s wrong.”

 

Trump said he made the decision after consulting with unnamed general and experts. That confused Ohio’s Republican Senator, Rob Portman.

 

“My understanding was that Secretary of Defense Mattis had just put in place a couple months ago a six-month policy review on this and by the end of the year we were going to get the input from the military. And I think we should let the military decide this.”

 

President Barack Obama had announced last year that transgender people could serve openly in the military.

Tags: 
U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown
U.S. Senator Rob Portman
transgender
President Trump

Related Content

Columbus Moving To Ban Use Of "Conversion Therapy" On Minors

By Feb 22, 2017
spbc.blog.palmbeachpost.com

Columbus City Council is considering legislation to ban the use of so-called "conversion therapy" on LGBTQ youth. 

Alleged Killer Of Local Transgender Woman Ruled Incompetent For Trial

By Dec 28, 2016
Franklin County Sheriff's Office

A Franklin County judge has ruled the Columbus man accused of killing a transgender woman is not competent to stand trial.

City Council Approves Capital Improvements Budget, Bans Non-Essential Travel To N.C.

By May 3, 2016
motherjones.com

Columbus City Council last night approved a resolution prohibiting municipal employees from making non-essential trips to North Carolina in response to that state’s law requiring people to use bathrooms based on the gender on that person's birth certificate.

Franklin County Bans Non-Essential Travel To N.C., Miss. By Some Employees

By Apr 27, 2016

Franklin County Commission employees won't be traveling to North Carolina or Mississippi on official business anymore. 

Columbus To Ban Municipal Employees From Traveling To North Carolina

By Apr 18, 2016
columbus.gov

Columbus City Council tonight is scheduled to consider a ban on unnecessary travel by city employees to North Carolina in protest of that state's recently enacted law mandating which public restrooms transgender people are allowed to use.

Mandel Backs 'Alt-Light' 'Pizzagate' Promoter

By Jul 22, 2017
Associated Press

Republican State Treasurer and U.S. Senate candidate Josh Mandel has sided on social media with the right-wing personality behind the online conspiracy theory dubbed "pizzagate."

Ohio's U.S. Senators Comment On Failure Of ACA Replacement Measure

By & Jul 19, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

President Trump has invited Senate Republicans to lunch at the White House after a GOP attempt to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act collapsed for a second time.

Brown Willing To Work With Senate Republicans On Health Care

By Jul 13, 2017
twitter.com

Republican U.S. Senators meet today to discuss the GOP’s latest bill repealing the Affordable Care Act.

U.S. Senate Candidate Clarifies Stance On Abortion

By Jun 2, 2017
cleveland.com

A Cleveland banker and Republican Party donor reports raising 250 thousand dollars in his U.S. Senate campaign's first 24 hours, even as he scrambles to clarify his abortion stance.

GOP Donor Enters Ohio's U.S. Senate Race

By Jun 1, 2017
cleveland.com

An investment banker and generous Republican Party donor from Cleveland says he will run for U.S. Senate next year. 

Trump Holds Campaign-Style Rally In Youngstown

By & Jul 26, 2017
abcnews.go.com

President Trump told attendees of a campaign-style rally in Youngstown last night he is working with two Republican U.S. Senators to create a new immigration system.

Jacobs Responds To Complaints That Protestors Were Mistreaded By CDP

By Jul 12, 2017
Columbus Division of Police

Columbus Police Chief Kim Jacobs posted a video on social media Tuesday addressing the arrests last week at Republican U.S. Senator Rob Portman's Columbus office.

Portman Says Trump Junior's Meeting With Russian Attorney Should Be Investigated

By Jul 12, 2017
politico.com

Republican U.S. Senator Rob Portman of Ohio says the meeting between Donald Trump Junior and a Russian attorney should be investigated by Special Counsel Robert Mueller and the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Protestors Arrested At Portman's Columbus Office

By & Jul 8, 2017
politico.com

16 opponents of the U.S. Senate Republican health care were arrested Friday outside of the Columbus offices of Republican U.S. Senator Rob Portman of Ohio.