Sentencing is pending for a Columbus man who has pleaded guilty to multiple charges for his role in the robbery and shooting death of a pizza-delivery driver in 2015.

19-year-old Sir Jeffrey Scott Carroll junior pleaded guilty in the robbery and slaying of 59-year-old James Flannery at a vacant Kenaston Drive home. Prosecutors say Carroll is one of three people charged in the case. 22-year-old Latrell Richey is on trial. Sentencing is pending for 15-year-old Jalen Hughes.