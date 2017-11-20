O'Neill Apologizes For Controversial Social Media Post

Ohio Supreme Court justice and Democratic gubernatorial candidate William O'Neill says he has deleted a social media post outlining his sexual history after being criticized in part for potentially identifying some of the women.

O'Neill says he’s concerned about the calls for Democratic U.S. Senator Al Franken to resign after apologizing for forcibly kissing and groping a woman in 2006, but said he knew he’d have to say something outrageous to get attention.

Critics said O’Neill’s post with details about sexual conquests trivialized sexual harassment. But he says thousands of angry comments, including from his two daughters and two sisters, made him see things differently.

O’Neill says Republican Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor also shared her disappointment, and he says he’ll start working to repair their relationship right away.