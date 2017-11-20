WCBE

O'Neill Apologizes For Controversial Social Media Post

Credit Ohio Public Radio

Ohio Supreme Court justice and Democratic gubernatorial candidate William O'Neill says he has deleted a social media post outlining his sexual history after being criticized in part for potentially identifying some of the women.

O'Neill says he’s concerned about the calls for Democratic U.S. Senator Al Franken to resign after apologizing for forcibly kissing and groping a woman in 2006, but said he knew he’d have to say something outrageous to get attention.

Critics said O’Neill’s post with details about sexual conquests trivialized sexual harassment. But he says thousands of angry comments, including from his two daughters and two sisters, made him see things differently.

O’Neill says Republican Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor also shared her disappointment, and he says he’ll start working to repair their relationship right away.

Tags: 
William O'Neill
2018 Gubernatorial Race
Sexual Misconduct
Sexual Harassment

O'Neill Defends Social Media Post

By Nov 17, 2017
Ohio Supreme Court

Ohio Supreme Court Justice William O’Neill, who is the only Democrat holding statewide elected office, says he stands by a controversial Facebook post, in which he disclosed he’d had more than 50 lovers and revealed some identifying details about them. 

Facebook Post From O'Neill Prompts Calls For His Resignation

By Nov 17, 2017

A Facebook post from the only Democratic justice on the Ohio Supreme Court is causing some to call for his resignation. 

Effort To Remove Justice O’Neill Examined

By Nov 10, 2017
Ohio Supreme Court

Some political analysts think one Republican lawmaker’s plan to remove the only Democratic Justice on the Ohio Supreme Court could backfire. 

Cordray Quits CFPB; May Enter Ohio Governor's Race

By Nov 15, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

After months of speculation, it appears a shake-up in the Democratic race for governor next year is starting. 

Will O'Neill's Entry Into Gubernatorial Race Prompt Cordray To Run?

By Oct 31, 2017
supremecourt.ohio.gov

Ohio Supreme Court Justice William O’Neill’s declared intention to run for governor has some wondering how that will affect the other four people in the Democratic primary.

SUPCO Statement Says O'Neill Has Recused Himself From Future Cases

By Nov 3, 2017
supremecourt.ohio.gov

Democratic Ohio Supreme Court Justice William O'Neill has recused himself from all future cases.