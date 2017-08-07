WCBE

Opiod Crisis Forces BCI To Outsource Processing Evidence

By Jo Ingles (Ohio Public Radio) 17 minutes ago

Credit Bureau of Criminal Investigation

Ohio’s opioid crisis is causing problems for the state’s crime lab. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation, which processes chemical evidence for cases throughout Ohio, is having a hard time getting everything done on a timely basis. So, as Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles reports, the lab has come up with a solution.  

B C I Superintendent Tom Stickrath says the crime lab is not only handling more cases because of the opioid crisis, it’s also handling more complicated cases. 

“We’ve been adding staff as we have recognized this issue over the last twelve months or so. We’ve been adding some equipment, adding some staff but we are also going to outsource some of this work.”

Strickrath says some work will be outsourced to some coroners' labs in Hamilton and Cuyahoga counties. He says the legislature gave BCI and other crime labs about $2 million to pay for this expanded effort.

 

Tags: 
Bureau of Criminal Investigation
drug investigation
Ohio Crime Lab

Related Content

State offers use of 'bait cars' to local law

By Nov 26, 2012

Ohio is offering cars for law enforcement officials to use as bait to foil car break-ins during the busy holiday shopping season.

BCI Launches Dive Team To Aid Investigations

By & Karen Kasler Aug 14, 2012
Ohio Public Radio

The state’s criminal investigation team is branching out by going underwater. Ohio Public Radio’s Karen Kasler went out for an afternoon with a group of crime scene investigators hoping to bring their skills to counties that need them. 