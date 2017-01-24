OSHA Again Proposes Fines For Coshocton Plant

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration proposes more than 235 thousand dollars in fines against the operator of a factory in Coshoction.

OSHA found four serious safety violations and three repeated violations at the Sancast plant, which the agency says continues to expose workers to machine and fall hazards. Guardrails lack a top rail and floor holes are not covered. Other violations included not installing machine guards. The agency cited the company for similar violations in 2013 and 2014. Sancast has declined comment.