WCBE

OSHA Again Proposes Fines For Coshocton Plant

By 9 minutes ago

Credit wabtec.com

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration proposes more than 235 thousand dollars in fines against the operator of a factory in Coshoction.

OSHA found four serious safety violations and three repeated violations at the Sancast plant, which the agency says continues to expose workers to machine and fall hazards. Guardrails lack a top rail and floor holes are not covered. Other violations included not installing machine guards. The agency cited the company for similar violations in 2013 and 2014. Sancast has declined comment.

Tags: 
Sancast
U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration
Coshocton

Related Content

OSHA Proposes More Fines For Fuyao For Violations At Moraine Plant

By & Nov 11, 2016
reflections.agrrmag.com

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration says inspectors have repeatedly found unsafe working conditions at Chinese-owned auto glass plant in Moraine.

OSHA Cites Canton Steel Plant For Safety Violations

By Sep 9, 2016
siteselection.com

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration has cited the Timkin Steel plant in Canton for six safety violations, including failing to protect workers from a dangerous atmosphere caused by chemicals leaking into the ventilation system.

Worker Killed In Forklift Collision At A&F Facility

By Oct 15, 2015

New Albany police say an Abercrombie & Fitch employee was killed Tuesday night after the forklift he was operating collided with another forklift at an area distribution center.

OSHA Increasing Fines For Safety Violations

By Aug 3, 2016

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration says it is now increasing fines for safety violations. 

Feds Propose Fines Out Of Local Manufacturing Facility Explosion

By Jun 22, 2016
Newark Advocate

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration says a Newark food additive manufacturer’s failure to handle hazardous materials and respond properly to an emergency led to an explosion that injured four workers in December, 2015.