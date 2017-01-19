OSU Agrees To Settle Jon Waters' Lawsuits Out Of Court

Fired Ohio State University marching band director Jon Waters has dropped all of his legal claims against the school in exchange for OSU agreeing not to try to recover its costs from him.

The university announced the settlement Wednesday following an Associated Press inquiry. Waters was fired in 2014 for allegedly ignoring a sexualized band culture. Waters denied wrongdoing and sued for reinstatement and damages, alleging gender discrimination and defamation. Both lawsuits were dismissed over the past month.