OSU Attacker Had No Drugs, Alcohol In System

Initial toxicology results show the man responsible for a car-and-knife attack at Ohio State University had no illegal drugs or alcohol in his system.



The findings for 18-year-old Abdul Razak Ali Artan were part of an autopsy report released Monday by the Franklin County coroner's office. An Ohio State police officer shot and killed the Somali-born Artan after he drove into a crowd outside a classroom building on Nov. 28 and then attacked people with a knife. Thirteen people were injured in the attack. The autopsy showed Artan received four gunshot wounds: one to the right temple behind the right ear, two to the chest and one to the elbow. Authorities believe Artan's attack was partly inspired by an American-born cleric killed in a U.S. drone strike in Yemen.