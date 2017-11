Ohio State University officials want trustees to approve a plan to tear down the buildings near 11th and Neil Avenues that house three businesses, in order to build an optometry clinic and health services faculty office.

The businesses will be forced to move. Owners of two of the businesses - a flower shop and a pizzaria - say they are okay with the plan. If the plan is approved by trustees next week, construction on the 28 million dollar project would begin next fall.