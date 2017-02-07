WCBE

OSU Using Live Organs To Study Irregular Human Heartbeats

By 25 minutes ago

Credit onhealth.com

Ohio State University researchers are using live human hearts to study better ways to detect and treat irregular heartbeats.

Mike Foley reports.

Tags: 
Atrial Fibrillation
Irregular Heartbeat
OSU Medical Center

Related Content

Miscommunication Led To Report Of Man Escaping From OSU Hospital

By Jan 3, 2017
Ross County Sheriff's Office

Columbus police say a prisoner who escaped from Ohio State University's Medical Center early Monday morning did not really escape.

OSU Hospital Agrees To Pay $7,000 For Patient's Lost Rings

By Aug 12, 2015

Ohio State University' Medical Center will pay a 93-year-old former patient $7,000 for apparently throwing away rings that were removed by staff members before a surgery last year. 

OSU Med Center Settles Suit After Sending Heart Attack Victim Home

By Aug 3, 2015

Ohio State University's Medical Center will pay 275-thousand dollars to settle a suit filed by the family of a woman who was sent home when she was having a heart attack.  