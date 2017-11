Ohio State University trustees later this week are expected to approve a 2 percent raise for school president Michael Drake.

They are also expected to approve a peformance bonus of more than 208 thousand dollars. Drake will earn nearly 849 thousand dollars a year in base pay. It will be the third consecutive year Drake has gotten a raise and performance bonus. His predecessor, Gordon Gee, got a compensation package of 2.1 million when he retired in 2013.