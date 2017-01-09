WCBE

OU Names Four Finalists To Succeed McDavis

Ohio University has named four finalists to replace outgoing President Roderick McDavis.

They are former Texas Tech University president Duane Nellis, North Dakota State University president Dean Bresciani, University of New Mexico president Robert Frank, and OU provost Pam Benoit. The four will be interviewed on campus later this month. Trustees plan to name a new president in March.McDavis is stepping down next month to take a job in the private sector. An interim president will be appointed on January 20.

Roderick McDavis
Ohio University

Related Content

OU'S McDavis Leaving Early

By Dec 10, 2016
Ohio University

Ohio University President Roderick McDavis will leave his position for a job in the private sector next February.

Ohio University President Says He Will Retire Next Year

By Mar 11, 2016
Ohio University

Ohio University president Roderick McDavis says he will retire at the end of June of 2017 when his contract expires.

Former OU Football Player Indicted For Rape

By Nov 16, 2016
Athens Police

A former Ohio University football player has been indicted for a rape last January.

Ohio University To Remove Ailes' Name From Newsroom

By Sep 13, 2016
athensnews.com

Ohio University says it will remove the name of former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes from the WOUB Public Media newsroom and will return his 500 thousand dollar donation.

New Athens Rape Crisis Center To Open This Fall

By Aug 2, 2016
ousaop.org

A rape crisis center is leaving Ohio University to operate under an area domestic violence shelter that says it can ensure confidentiality for sexual assault victims.