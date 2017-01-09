OU Names Four Finalists To Succeed McDavis

Ohio University has named four finalists to replace outgoing President Roderick McDavis.

They are former Texas Tech University president Duane Nellis, North Dakota State University president Dean Bresciani, University of New Mexico president Robert Frank, and OU provost Pam Benoit. The four will be interviewed on campus later this month. Trustees plan to name a new president in March.McDavis is stepping down next month to take a job in the private sector. An interim president will be appointed on January 20.