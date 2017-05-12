Owner Gets 20 Years In Prison For Setting His Apartment Building On Fire

The Toledo apartment building owner accused of setting the fire to his building that led to the deaths of two firefighters has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

A judge declared a mistrial Thursday for 64-year-old Ray Abou-Arab, who then entered an Alford plea on involuntary manslaughter and aggravated arson charges. The mistrial was declared after a witness told jurors Abou-Arab failed a polygraph exam, referencing information not typically admissible. Abou-Arab set the January 2014 fire to collect insurance money.

