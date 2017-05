The owners of an ethanol refinery in Marion plan to expand the facility.

Poet Biorefining will spend 120 million dollars to expand production from 70 million to 150 million gallons per year. The plant uses 24 million bushels of locally grown corn to produce ethanol. The expansion is expected to increase that to 24 million bushels. An estimated 245 plant and construction jobs will be created when the expanion is completed late next year.