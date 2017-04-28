Passenger Cart Service Coming To The Short North

The City of Columbus and is teaming up with a transportation company on a project in the Short North to test a free neighborhood shuttle.

6-passenger electric carts will hit the streets starting May 1 as part of a two-month pilot project. Rides may be accessed through a phone app. Officials hope the project will improve parking and safety issues in the Short North by helping help free up more of parking meters and making sure people get home safely. The announcement was made Thursday, five days before the City Council primary election.