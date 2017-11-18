WCBE

Pennsylvania Couple Sues Police, Nationwide Insurance Over Alleged False Arrest

By 1 minute ago

Edward and Audrey Cramer
Credit pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

A Pennsylvania couple is suing the police and Columbus-based Nationwide Insurance, claiming they were handcuffed for hours in a police cruiser after their hibiscus plants were confused for marijuana.

Edward and Audrey Cramer say a Nationwide agent, Jonathan Yeamans, investigating a fallen tree at their Buffalo Township home sent photos of their flowering plant to police. The lawsuit alleges officers with assault rifles came to their home on October 7 and held them for several hours inside a cruiser, despite both telling the officers the plants were actually hibiscus. They were eventually released. The Cramers are seeking monetary and compensatory damages and court costs. Nationwide declined comment Friday, citing the litigation. Township police also declined comment.

Tags: 
Hibiscus
Nationwide Insurance
Audrey Cramer
Edward Cramer
False Arrest
Jonathan Yeamans

Related Content

Nationwide To Lay Off 400 Workers

By Oct 27, 2017
nationwideprivateclient.com

Columbus-based Nationwide Insurance says 400 workers from around the country will be losing their jobs as part of a corporate streamlining. 

Nationwide Settles Multi-State Complaints Over Data Breach

By Aug 11, 2017
nationwideprivateclient.com

Columbus-based Nationwide Insurance has agreed to pay 5.5 million dollars to 33 states over a 2012 data breach that exposed the personal information of 1.27 million consumers.

Nationwide Closing NE Ohio Operation

By Jan 5, 2017

Columbus-based Nationwide Insurance plans to close its facility in Highland Hills that serves its non-standard auto-insurance business.

Corporate Community Funding CCS Levy Campaign

By Nov 4, 2016
youtube.com

Finance reports show the campaign to get voters to approve the Columbus City Schools levy on next week's ballot has raised nearly 436 thousand dollars.

Corporate Columbus Backs Organized Opposition To Ward Ballot Issue

By Jul 23, 2016

Campaign finance reports show Columbus' corporate community is heavily backing the organized opposition to the August ballot issue expanding the size of Columbus City Council.