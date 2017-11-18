Pennsylvania Couple Sues Police, Nationwide Insurance Over Alleged False Arrest

A Pennsylvania couple is suing the police and Columbus-based Nationwide Insurance, claiming they were handcuffed for hours in a police cruiser after their hibiscus plants were confused for marijuana.

Edward and Audrey Cramer say a Nationwide agent, Jonathan Yeamans, investigating a fallen tree at their Buffalo Township home sent photos of their flowering plant to police. The lawsuit alleges officers with assault rifles came to their home on October 7 and held them for several hours inside a cruiser, despite both telling the officers the plants were actually hibiscus. They were eventually released. The Cramers are seeking monetary and compensatory damages and court costs. Nationwide declined comment Friday, citing the litigation. Township police also declined comment.