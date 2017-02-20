WCBE

Pennsylvania Regulators Link Fracking To Earthquakes

Pennsylvania environmental regulators say there's a likely correlation between a natural gas company's fracking operation and a series of minor earthquakes in western Pennsylvania last year.

Fracking has been tied to earthquakes in Ohio and elsewhere, but never in Pennsylvania, the nation's Number 2 natural gas-producing state. The quakes were recorded in April, 50 miles north of Pittsburgh and within a mile of a natural gas well owned by Houston-based Hilcorp Energy. They were too weak to be felt by humans and no damage was reported. The company stopped fracking at the well pad after the quakes. A Hilcorp spokesperson says the firm has no plans to resume activities there and continues to work with the state and monitor for any related concerns.

