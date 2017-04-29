Pentagon Investigating Possible Friendly Fire Death Of Ohio Soldier

The Pentagon says the two U.S. Army Rangers killed during a raid on an Islamic State compound in Afghanistan may have died as a result of friendly fire.

23-year-old Sergeant Cameron Thomas of Kettering and 22-year-old Joshua Rodgers of Bloomington, Illinois died earlier this week. U.S. Navy Captain Jeff Davis says the military is investigating to see if they were accidentally killed by ground fire from Afghan commandos or other American forces. He says it does not appear deliberate. Davis says 50 U.S. Army Rangers and 40 Afghan commandos took part in the assault on the compound and faced a fierce, three-hour firefight. The Rangers were killed in the initial minutes. Davis says 35 enemy fighters were killed.