WCBE

Pentagon Investigating Possible Friendly Fire Death Of Ohio Soldier

By 14 minutes ago

Sergeant Cameron Thomas
Credit U.S. Army

The Pentagon says the two U.S. Army Rangers killed during a raid on an Islamic State compound in Afghanistan may have died as a result of friendly fire.

23-year-old Sergeant Cameron Thomas of Kettering and 22-year-old Joshua Rodgers of Bloomington, Illinois died earlier this week. U.S. Navy Captain Jeff Davis says the military is investigating to see if they were accidentally killed by ground fire from Afghan commandos or other American forces. He says it does not appear deliberate. Davis says 50 U.S. Army Rangers and 40 Afghan commandos took part in the assault on  the compound and faced a fierce, three-hour firefight. The Rangers were killed in the initial minutes. Davis says 35 enemy fighters were killed.

Tags: 
Cameron Thomas
Joshua Rodgers
U.S. Army
Afghanistan
ISIS
Islamic State
U.S. Navy

Related Content

Local Soldier Killed In Kenya

By Oct 28, 2016
fayobserver.com

Funeral services are scheduled this weekend for a U.S. Army soldier from Reynoldsburg killed in the line of duty.

Remains Of Korean War Vet From Ohio Return Home

By Jul 27, 2016
perrytribune.com

The remains of a U.S. soldier from Ohio who was killed in the Korean War are back home.

Openly Gay Ohio Native To Lead U.S. Army

By May 18, 2016
www.army.mil

The U.S. Army will be led by a Centerville native.

Local Manufacturer Settles Federal Lawsuit Over Faulty Combat Helmets

By Mar 8, 2016
prnewswire.com

A Hebron-based company has agreed to pay 3 million dollars to the federal government to settle a lawsuit over substandard combat helmets it provided to the U.S. Army.

Columbus Veteran Undesirably Discharged For Being Gay Will Now Get Honorable Discharge

By Jan 29, 2016
nytimes.com

A U.S. Army veteran from Columbus is receiving an honorable discharge a half century after he was discharged for being gay.

Ohio Boy Honored For Raising Money For Military Families

By Mar 30, 2016
cbsnews.com

A Toledo boy is the first child to win the civilian version of the Congressional Medal of Honor.

Navy Seal From Ohio Gets Medal Of Honor

By Mar 1, 2016
navytimes.com

A U.S. Navy SEAL from northwest Ohio received the Medal of Honor at the White House on Monday.

Ohio Veteran To Receive Medal Of Honor

By Feb 3, 2016
USA Today

A U.S. Navy SEAL from Ohio who helped rescue an American hostage in Afghanistan will be the nation's next Medal of Honor recipient.

Grove City Native Killed In Afghanistan

By Nov 27, 2014
youtube

The Pentagon says one of two U.S soldiers killed in Afghanistan on Monday was a Grove City native.

Dayton Resident Charged With Trying To Join ISIS

By & 20 hours ago
U.S. Attorney's Office

Federal prosecutors say they began investigating a Jordanian citizen living in Dayton after he was arrested last January while trying to get into the Turkish embassy in Washington.

OSU To Reconfigure Automated Emergency Response System

By Apr 11, 2017
wikipedia

Ohio State University will reconfigure its automated response system for campus emergencies after last November's car-and-knife attack exposed problems with the text-message system.

Authorities Can't Yet Link ISIS To Slain OSU Attacker

By & Dec 1, 2016
nbcnews.com

Federal and local authorities investigating Monday's attack at Ohio State University do not believe anybody else was involved in the planning, other than deceased suspect Abdul Razak Ali Artan.

ISIS Claims Responsibility For OSU Attack

By & Nov 30, 2016

ISIS is claiming responsibility for Monday's attack at Ohio State University. 

Columbus Man Charged With Supporting Islamic State Wants Mental Counseling

By Nov 17, 2016
U.S. Attorney's Office

Court documents show the Columbus man arrested for allegedly attempting to join the Islamic State group may have mental health issues.

Ohio Terrorism Suspect Gets 30 Years In Prison

By Dec 6, 2016
U.S. Attorney's Office

A southwest Ohio man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for plotting to attack the U.S. Capitol in support of the Islamic State group.

Suspected Ohio Terrorist Changes Plea To Multiple Charges

By Aug 2, 2016
U.S. Attorney's Office

Federal prosecutors say a southwest Ohio man has pleaded guilty to charges of planning to attack the U.S. Capitol in support of the Islamic State group during President Obama's 2015 State of the Union address.

Ohio Man Pleads Guilty To Terrorism-Related Charges

By Jul 8, 2016
U.S. Attorney's Office

A West Chester man has pleaded guilty to plotting attacks against a U.S. military official and a police station.

New Trial Date Set For Ohio Man Charged With Plotting To Attack U.S. Capitol

By Apr 19, 2016

A federal district judge has scheduled a November 1 trial for the Ohio man accused of plotting to attack the U.S. Capitol in support of the Islamic State group.